News: Free agent Trey Mancini is in agreement with the Cubs on a 2 year deal which includes an opt out, sources tell ESPN. — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) January 15, 2023

After helping the Houston Astros win the World Series in 2022, Mancini is headed to north side of Chicago. Mancini finished the 2022 campaign with a slash line of .239/.319/.391 and posted an OPS of .710 with the Astros and the Baltimore Orioles. Mainly being a DH down the stretch, Mancini adds a veteran right-handed bat the Cubs could switch off with the newly signed Eric Hosmer in the DH/1B spot.

Reports of interest were initially started in December, adding a right-handed bat the Cubs solidify that gap in the lineup that could hit against left handed pitching. The move probably means that prospect Matt Mervis will begin the year in Triple-A to give him more time to develop.

Either way you see it this is a complimentary move for the Cubs, adding more veteran presence to a young team that has a lot of youth coming up the pipeline.

