The Chicago Cubs add more right-handed bullpen depth in Poteet

Poteet was the lone asset the Chicago Cubs received back in the Cody Bellinger trade on Tuesday. The organization got what many believe to be an underwhelming return for the former MVP due to them not eating most of Bellinger’s salary. What the true “return” in this deal will come out of what the Cubs make of the money saved in not paying Bellinger.

In the meantime, it’s worth taking a look at the organization’s initial package back for Bellinger. Poteet got a small sample of big league work in 2024 and looked pretty good in the Bronx. The 30-year-old made five total appearances and four starts. In 24.1 innings pitched, Poteet had a 3-0 record with a 2.22 ERA. He also punched out `6 batters and possessed a 1.07 WHIP.

2024 was just the third season where Poteet saw any big league action. He spent the 2021 and 2022 campaigns working back and forth between AAA and the show with Miami, where he logged 19 outings. The right-hander did not see major league hitting in 2023, which makes this past season that much more impressive for him.

Along with his limited MLB track record, another knock on Poteet might be his arsenal. His fastball tops out at 94 mph and he also relies heavily on a sinker that sits in the low-90s. The rest of Poteet’s mix includes an upper-80s changeup to go along with a slider and curveball.

Poteet would slot right into the middle of the Chicago Cubs bullpen

The Chicago Cubs are willing to give everyone and anyone a shot to get innings out of the bullpen in 2025. Poteet will certainly get an opportunity in Spring Training to make the team and has an early inside track on doing so. Based on what has been added so far this offseason, Poteet has a chance to make something of himself as a legitimate go-to arm for Craig Counsell in the middle innings.

Poteet could be seen as another project for the Chicago Cubs like Tyson Miller was a season ago. Similar to Poteet, Miller doesn’t have anything in his pitch mix that will blow hitters away, but he found himself in bigger spots in 2024 because of his ability to effectively get guys out.

If anyone knows how to get the most out of an arm in a reclamation project, it’s Tommy Hottovy. Whether it was Miller, Jorge Lopez or even Julian Merryweather a couple of seasons ago, Hottovy has been fantastic at turning careers around in the Chicago Cubs’ stable.

There is no saying that Poteet will turn into anything special, but the opportunities for him to throw in the majors in 2025 will be available to him. His stuff won’t blow hitters away by any means, but he has shown promising signs at the big league level in a limited sample size.

