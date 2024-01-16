Will the Chicago Cubs pursue this Cleveland Guardians closer?

The Chicago Cubs have been relatively quiet this offseason in terms of making a big addition to the roster fo the 2024 season. While the possibility of Cody Bellinger still remains out there, the team is being connected to a closer in the American League.

Bruce LeVine of 670 The Score mentioned Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase as a potential target for the Chicago Cubs to go after. Here is what LeVine had to say about the Cubs’ pursuit of a potential closer:

While the Cubs are reluctant to dole out big money to relievers, it doesn’t mean they aren’t interested in acquiring a star in the role. The Cubs have interest in 25-year-old Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase on the trade market, sources said. Clase has led MLB in saves in each of the past two seasons, compiling 86 saves in that stretch. Clase has a 2.00 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and a 4.92 strikeout-to-walk ratio for his career.

Not the first time the Chicago Cubs have been connected to Clase

The Cubs have been mentioned in connection with Clase in the past. Back in December, Shahadev Sharma and Patrick Mooney of The Athletic wrote that the Cubs checked in with the Guardians about the availability of Clase:

“The Cubs have checked in with the Cleveland Guardians, a team that’s almost always willing to move pitchers in the right deals. There are obvious targets there, both for starters and relievers, but whether those ideas pick up traction this week remains to be seen.” They added: “Hoyer is well aware that adding to the bullpen and the rotation is essential.”

So have things progressed in that area? It’s hard to say but another insider bringing it up as Spring Training looms certainly is interesting.

Last season, Adbert Alzolay broke out as a legit closer for the team, a role he really didn’t expect himself to be in as a prospect in the system. But he embraced the role and succeeded.

However, you can never really have enough arms in your bullpen especially if this team wants to make a serious playoff run this season.

