Ryne Sandberg spent most of his career with the Chicago Cubs

Ryne Sandberg, the Hall of Fame second baseman, announced on Monday that he has started treatment after being diagnosed with metastatic prostate cancer last week.

Here’s Sandberg’s message in whole as he posted to his Instagram account on Monday to reveal the news:

Sandberg most recently spent parts of three years managing his original club, the Philadelphia Phillies. He won 42.8% of his 278 contests before being removed from the post midway through the 2015 season.

Sandberg, 64, appeared in parts of 16 major league seasons, nearly all with the Cubs. According to Baseball Reference, he has a career slash line of.285/.344/.452 (114 OPS+) and approximately 68 Wins Above Replacement.

Ryne Sandberg was a 10-time All-Star and won the 1984 National League MVP award while playing for the Cubs from 1982 to 1997. He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2005. Ryne Sandberg is a baseball legend, a Chicago Cubs hero, and, for many of us, a pivotal figure in our early baseball careers. Right now, he is receiving all of the love, support, prayers, and positive energy we can muster.

