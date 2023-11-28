As the trade and free agency market begin the heat up, the Chicago Cubs look to be in on two former legit Cy Young candidates, Tyler Glasnow and Shane Bieber.

With the hiring of Craig Counsell, it looked like the Chicago Cubs were truly looking to contend this year, and this news shows that to be even more true:

https://x.com/jonmorosi/status/1729502582127612118?s=20

The Cubs have been rumored numerous times this off-season to be in on many of the top pitchers who are either available via trade or via free agency. These two certain fit that billing.

A former top prospect, Tyler Glasnow has shown how electric his stuff is over his eight year MLB career as he has annually posted a K rate of over 30% and peaking as high as 38% in 2020. The biggest knock on him has always be his health, or lack thereof. During his career, he has only made more than 14 starts once and thrown more than 100 innings twice. With that injury history, his 25 million dollar salary, and his impending 2025 free agency the Rays are looking to move him sooner rather than later.

The former AL Cy Young winner, Shane Bieber, is coming off a bit of a down season in 2023. An elbow injury sidelined him for a good portion of the second half of the season, but even when he did pitch he did look like his old self. His K% and expected stats have fallen off since his amazing 2020 season, but he it still a quality starter. The Guardians are in a similar boat at the Rays. With Bieber being a free agent after this upcoming season and their system continually churning out good big league pitchers, Bieber has become expendable.

Everyone has pretty much known the Chicago Cubs needed to bring in some proven starting pitching this off-season and both off these guys fit that billing. Bieber and Glasnow certainly have their warts, but both would be great additions to the Chicago Cubs rotation that is lacking some experience and strikeout stuff. Each players flaws will also help keep their price down and much more affordable when it comes to prospect capital. These two will be guys to keep and eye on as winter meetings begin in the coming days and things really heat up.

