The 2023 Major League Soccer season got underway at the end of February, and there are

already plenty of talking points. Philadelphia Union came within seconds of lifting the MLS

Cup for the first time in franchise history last term, however a late equalizer from Los

Angeles FC’s Gareth Bale sent the tie to extra time, and it was his side that ultimately held

their nerve to claim the crown. OddsChecker, which compares soccer odds and free bets, had

made the Union second favorites for glory this season, and they impressed in their curtain

raiser.

Despite falling behind to an early Jakob Glesnes own goal, the hosts rallied at Subaru Park

and reeled off four unanswered goals to run out convincing 4-1 victors against the Columbus

Crew. Braces from Hungarian star Dániel Gazdag and Argentinian sensation Julián Simón

Carranza were enough to secure the victory.

It is the reigning champion LAFC that begins the campaign as favorites, however. They face

off against the Portland Timbers in their curtain raiser, and they will be hoping to lay down a

marker for the upcoming season.

Fire Faces Tough Tests

Just as the Portland Timbers face a difficult challenge in their opening game of the new

season, the Chicago Fire arguably has a pair of opening fixtures more difficult than any of

their domestic rivals. They face off against 2021 champions New York City FC at Soldier

Field in their first game of the new term. They then face the aforementioned Philadelphia

Union on the road the following week.

Things don’t get any easier in the weeks that follow either. Cincinnati FC will visit Illinois on

March 19th, before another difficult test away from home against David Beckham’s Inter

Miami.

2022 was a season to forget for the Fire. They finished way down in 12th place in the Eastern

Conference, a whopping nine points off the playoffs. But in former UEFA Champions

League winner Xherdan Shaqiri, the Chicago outfit has one of the league’s genuine stars, and

they will be hoping that their Swiss Superman can fire them to glory over the course of the

next year.

Head coach Ezra Hendrickson has worked wonders in the close season. He has brought in

talented Greek teenager Georgios Koutsias from the 2019 Greek Champions PAOK. He has

also brought in MLS veteran Kei Kamara from CF Montréal. Those two should add some

much-needed firepower to the Fire’s forward line, providing some support for Shaqiri who,

as much as he may try, cannot do it all by himself.

