With two games to go in the regular season, the Chicago Red Stars have their work cut out in the team’s bid to make it back to the NWSL postseason.

The Chicago Red Stars returned to Bridgeview with mixed results in two games, but held onto the final playoff spot in the National Women’s Soccer League and increased their lead over seventh-place Angel City.



The Red Stars (8-6-6, 30 points) clipped the wings of in-form Kansas City, 4-0, on Sept. 14 but could not keep the momentum going on Sept. 17 as they fell to Houston Dash, 1-0.



While the overly elaborate “seven-way tie for first” possibility is no longer alive, the final two weeks of NWSL action could go a number of different ways.



Seven teams are still in contention for five remaining playoff spots.

Playoff Spots Getting Sealed

One team, the Portland Thorns have clinched a spot already after beating Racing Louisville on Wednesday, while seven more teams are in the hunt for the remining five spots. The top six teams make the playoff in the 12-team league.



Particularly tight is the race for sixth place, as the North Carolina Courage, Chicago Red Stars and Angel City FC are all battling to finish above the playoff line.



The Red Stars currently sits in sixth with 30 points, Angel City is right behind them with 29 points, while North Carolina, with 28 points, has all but caught up after a slow start.



Chicago plays Sunday at Portland and hosts Angel City on Oct. 2. Angel City welcomes Racing Louisville this weekend and the possible decider of a showdown with the Red Stars at SeatGeek Stadium.

