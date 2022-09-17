The Chicago Red Stars shocked league leaders, Kansas City with a resounding victory in their NWSL encounter.

Chicago Red Stars Mal Pugh scored two world-class goals to lead the Red Stars to a 4-0 win over League leaders, Kansas City Current.



The Current went into their match against Chicago riding a wave of success in man weeks. The table toppers had been undefeated in 13 straight matches with their last loss way back at the end of May.



Pugh’s first goal was one of the best scored in the NWSL season thus far.

Mal Pugh turned on the 𝙣𝙞𝙩𝙧𝙤 ⚡ to speed things up!



What. A. Goal. 🤯@MalPugh | #CHIvKC pic.twitter.com/oP7YsUdZo0 — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) September 15, 2022

The field dimensions at Seat Geek Stadium are listed as 120 yards by 75 yards, and based on where Pugh received the ball, she was roughly about 95 yards from the Current goal post. In essence, the forward gathered the ball in her own half after nutmegging one Kansas City defender and nutmegged another on a run that ended with her rounding the keeper to score.



She scored again in the second half after intercepting a ball in the middle third and making a classic run at the top of the Current’s penalty box.

Mal Pugh scored twice and added an assist in our win against Kansas City Current. This is her third game this season with multiple goals and an assist. No other NWSL player has more than one game with the same stat line in 2022🤝 #MatchStats pic.twitter.com/iAFOomXdJu — Chicago Red Stars (@chicagoredstars) September 15, 2022

Pugh now has 10 goals and sits atop the assists leaderboard with six.



The Red Stars now sit in 5th in the standings with 30 points and an overall record of 8-5-6 from 19 games played.

