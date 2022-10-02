Perennial playoffs participant, the Chicago Red Stars have secured yet another post-season spot, this time for the seventh season running.

The Windy City team earned the final spot with a 2-0 victory over Angel City on the last day of the regular season, Sunday.



Mallory Pugh and Yuki Nagasato scored both goals in either half of the game. Morgan Gautrat played a pivotal role in the Red Stars midfield, completing 14 passes in the final third of the field and contributing on defense with 16 recovered balls.

The @chicagoredstars are in the playoffs once again!!! pic.twitter.com/ruq1numEe7 — The Equalizer (@EqualizerSoccer) October 3, 2022

Angel City had the chance to even score in the second half after being awarded a penalty kick, but the attempt hit the far-right post and goes out for a goal kick.



The Red Stars were able to out shoot Angel City (14 to 7) and took more shots inside the box than the visitors (9 to 4)



The next chapter of the story will be written later this month as NWSL action continues with the Red Stars taking on San Diego Wave FC October 16 in San Diego.

