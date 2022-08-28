The Chicago Sky and Connecticut Sun renew their rivalry in the WNBA Playoffs

The quest to successfully defend its title continues, Sunday, as the Chicago Sky clash with Eastern Conference foe, Connecticut Sun in Game 1 of the best-of-five semi-final series of the 2022 WNBA playoffs.



The Sun have lost six consecutive games to the Chicago Sky, tracing back to when the 2021 WNBA semifinals ended with the latter advancing to the finals and an eventual championship.



Neither team was able to get a sweep during the first round, but they both bounced back in impressive ways after their losses. The Sky took a 98-91 loss at home during Game 1 against the New York Liberty after missing 10 of their last 11 shots. Not an ideal way to start the playoffs, but they bounced back and responded with a 38-point blowout victory during Game 2 with a 100-62 result.



Meanwhile, the Sun won their first game against the Dallas Wings but took a 89-79 loss in Game 2, when Connecticut struggled to stop the Wings’ hot performance from beyond the arc. In Game 3, the Sun were more solid as they triumphed 73-58 on the road, clipping the Wings to their lowest score of the series.



PLAYERS TO LOOK OUT FOR

Chicago Sky: Candace Parker

Last year’s Finals MVP, Kahleah Cooper has been spectacular all season, especially on the offense for Sky, but there is something about Candace Parker that can not be overlooked. The 6 foot-4 WNBA veteran packs a wealth of experience under her belt and quite regularly brings her A-game in terms of marshalling affairs’ on both ends of the hardwood.

The former MVP’s influence will be crucial if the James Wade led team are to advance to a consecutive final.

The Chicago Sky defeated the Liberty 90-72 to advance to the WNBA Semifinals.



Candace Parker led the way with a double-double and became just the 2nd WNBA player with 400 playoff FG made, joining Diana Taurasi. pic.twitter.com/xzFze5cPOf — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) August 24, 2022



Sun: Jonquel Jones

Reigning MVP, Jonquel Jones has been a thorn in the flesh of opponents. She finished the regular season as the team leader in scoring and rebounding with an average of 14.6 points and 8.6 rebounds per game while shooting at 51.3 percent from the field.



Her rebounds, steals, buckets and competitive nature is cause for worry to any foe worth its onions. Alongside Alyssa Thomas and Courtney Williams, the trio are the focal point on offense for Connecticut.

WHO WANTS IT MORE?

The Sun have a size advantage, but Windy City team could make up for it with speed for exploitative purpose. Limiting turnovers and winning the rebounding battle will be important in the defending champions’ bid to finishing off the Sun as quickly as possible.



The winner of the series, which starts with two games in Chicago and then comes to Connecticut — will advance to face either the top-seeded Las Vegas Aces or fourth-seeded Seattle Storm in the finals.

