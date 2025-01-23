Chicago Sky trade for star scorer ‘makes sense’ to pair with Angel Reese, per insiders

The Chicago Sky are in need of a new way to generate points in 2025 after general manager Jeff Pagliocca chose to part ways with their leading scorer from last season.

On Monday, the Sky decided not to issue a qualifying offer to Chennedy Carter, who spent 2024 with the Sky. Carter averaged 17.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.1 steals per game in a season the team would finish with a 13-27 record.

The Chicago Sky need to build an offense for Angel Reese

Locker room drama involving Carter was reportedly one of the reasons the Sky fired head coach Teresa Weatherspoon after one season in Chicago.

The Sky want to operate an offense less predicated on revolving around one person. Chicago needs to help develop Angel Reese in the offense. She shined on defense and as a rebounder in her rookie season, but struggled with her role on offense in the system that flourished with Carter.

In an article regarding best fits for WNBA free agents, ESPN suggested Seattle Storm guard Jewell Loyd would “make sense” as a trade option for Chicago.

Jewell Loyd named as a possible trade acquisition for the Sky

Loyd asked for a trade from Seattle, and a perimeter shooter would be a welcome addition to a team that needs scoring help.

“Loyd’s partnership with Breanna Stewart, which produced championships in 2018 and 2020 with the Seattle Storm, showed how effective she can be as a perimeter counterweight to a dominant frontcourt player,” per ESPN. “A Loyd homecoming in Chicago would also make sense. The Sky chose not to issue a qualifying offer to their leading perimeter scorer, Chennedy Carter, leaving a void in the backcourt that Loyd would capably fill.”

At 31, could make a return to her home state of Illinois. The Lincolnwood, Illinois native played high school basketball at Niles West High School in Skokie, Illinois. She was a standout at Notre Dame before the Storm selected her with the No. 1 pick in the 2015 draft.

Loyd averaged 19.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game in 2024.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks.

Chicago Sky receive terrible news in trade bid to land Angel Reese scoring help: Report Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE