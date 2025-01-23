Chicago Sky receive terrible news in trade bid to land Angel Reese scoring help: Report

The Chicago Sky were reportedly in talks to land a former No. 1 overall pick to help give the team scoring help in 2025.

On Monday, Sky general manager Jeff Pagliocca chose not to extend a qualifying offer to point guard Chennedy Carter, the team’s leading scorer in 2024, amid drama in the locker room. Carter averaged 17.5 points per game in lone season in Chicago. The 26-year-old entered free agency on Tuesday.

The Chicago Sky need to help Angel Reese

The Sky are looking for a scorer who can be more team-friendly in Angel Reese’s second season in the WNBA. Reese struggled in the Carter-centric offense, and Chicago needs to get their rising star more involved in 2025.

One option for the Sky was to try and land Jewell Loyd in the trade market. Loyd, the No. 1 pick by the Seattle Storm in 2015, has asked the Storm for a trade this offseason. Chicago was named as a destination that made sense, as the 31-year-old point guard is a native of Lincolnwood, Illinois.

Talks for Jewell Loyd have cooled

Per Annie Costabile of the Chicago Sun-Times, the Sky were in talks with Seattle regarding a possible trade for Loyd, but those conversations cooled in late January.

“Storm guard Jewell Loyd requested a trade out of Seattle — where she’s spent her entire WNBA career — in December,” Costabile wrote. “The idea of a homecoming for the Lincolnwood product seemed enticing for many, but in the month since that request was made, talks between the Storm and Sky have cooled substantially, according to multiple league sources. The expectation is that Loyd will not land in Chicago.”

The Sky must explore other avenues to find scoring help for 2025. Even with Carter having her best career season in Chicago, the team didn’t put up enough points to have a shot at the postseason. The Sky finished with a 13-27 record in 2024.

