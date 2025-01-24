Chicago White Sox are expecting huge things from one their top prospects

The Chicago White Sox have quite a few position player prospects that will make their debuts at some point this season.

One of those top prospects, shortstop Colson Montgomery who is the White Sox No. 4 and MLB No. 37 overall prospect has big expectations coming into this season.

During his recent appearance during Soxfest General Manager of the White Sox, Chris Getz laid out his plans for Montgomery this season.

The future shortstop of the Chicago White Sox

The White Sox drafted the soon-to-be 23-year-old in the first round (22nd overall) in the 2021 MLB June Amateur Draft. Ranked as the White Sox’s number four overall prospect the 6-3 shortstop has great grades according to MLB.com with his power being his best tool at 60/80. He also has decent grades for both his hit and run which both grade at 50/80. Montgomery also displays a decent glove and has a good arm with both grading at 55/80.

Montgomery has drawn comparisons to Texas Ranger shortstop Corey Seager for his large frame and offensive ceiling according to MLB.com.

“As a large-framed, lefty-hitting shortstop with a huge offensive ceiling, Montgomery has drawn Corey Seager comparisons for years. Like Seager, he has plus power and is tapping into it more often by launching balls in the air more consistently in 2023 and 2024. He has gotten more aggressive and his swing decisions have suffered as a result.“

The Southridge High School graduate did not fair too well offensively down at Triple-A Charlotte last season only hitting .214/.329/.381 for an OPS of .710 in 130 games. Montgomery did show some decent levels of power by mashing 18 HRs, 21 doubles, and tallying 3 triples. Montgomery did however have a solid Arizona Fall League season playing in 11 games hit .313/.511/.656 for an OPS of 1.167 and had more walks (10) than strikeouts (6).

Chris Getz lays out plays for Montgomery’s season

During his recent appearance at Soxfest, Chris Getz laid out the plan for Montgomery this season and when fans could expect to see him this season.

“He’s going to get a lot of opportunity come Spring Training,” said general manager Chris Getz of Montgomery, during Thursday’s pre-SoxFest Live press conference with manager Will Venable at Rate Field. “We expect to see Colson Montgomery playing shortstop for the White Sox this year at some point. He’s a guy that has continued to improve defensively. What he did in August and September and the Fall League, he made some real material changes to cover certain pitches and get back to the player that we had seen throughout the Minor Leagues. He’s going to get a shot to make the club. Now, we’ve got other players on the roster that are going to compete for shortstop opportunities.”

This should give a lot of confidence for Montgomery who could be the White Sox Opening Day shortstop this season. Getz also indicated that infielders Chase Meidroth who was acquired in the Garrett Crochet trade, Brooks Baldwin, and newly signed Josh Rojas all will be in the mix to play short this season.

Could Montgomery be the Opening Day shortstop?

The likelihood is high that Montgomery could win the White Sox starting shortstop position with there being an opening at the moment.

If Montgomery can come into spring training and show he is capable of doing what he did in the fall league against major league-caliber pitchers could win him the job.

The White Sox are getting younger and are starting to play their young guys more and Montgomery figures to be a part of those plans with the youth movement incoming to the Southside.

