The Chicago White Sox are set to have one of the more exciting spring trainings in recent memory, and it will feature most of the team’s top prospects.

With a few positional battles like at shortstop where number four overall prospect Colson Montgomery will try to win the starting job and top prospects Noah Schultz and Hagen Smith coming and flashing their talents to show they are ready to join the starting rotation.

All this competition will be fun to watch with the White Sox recently releasing the names of the players they will be inviting to spring training this season.

Chicago White Sox to invite 24 players to spring training

The White Sox recently released on their X account a list of 24 players that will be invited to spring training this season with a chance to win a spot on the 26-man roster. The White Sox recently signed eight players to minor-league deals that will all have non-roster invites to spring training. The most notable of those names is Andre Lipcius who the Sox signed from the Los Angeles Dodgers organization. The 26-year-old will figure to be in the mix for the open third base job with new signee Josh Rojas potentially seeing time at shortstop.

The White Sox will also be bringing up some of their top prospects including 3/4 players that were included in the Garrett Crochet deal. The White Sox will also be bringing up two of their top left-handed pitching prospects Noah Schultz and Hagen Smith to show what they can do against major league hitters.

The youth movement is coming to Arizona

The additions of catcher Kyle Teel, infielder Chase Meidroth, outfielder Braden Montgomery, and lefties Schultz and Smith will lead the youth movement that will be running rampant in spring training. Teel and Meidroth are the only ones who will be competing for spots on the White Sox 26-man roster with Schultz and Smith figuring to start the year in Triple-A. Braden Montgomery will possibly start in Double-A given he is fresh out of college and just getting drafted last season.

For Teel, he is going to be in the running to be the everyday catcher or at the very least be a platoon partner with current starter Korey Lee. Meidroth will be competing for both the middle infield spots that are open with Meidroth possibly being the favorite to win the second base job if he shows out this spring.

As for Schutlz and Smith will possibly start the season in Triple-A unless they blow Chris Getz and Will Venable away. Both were recently named as the top left-handed pitchers, and Schultz was named the top left-handed pitching prospect in all of baseball in MLB.com latest piece by Joe Trezza.

This will be exciting

This will be one of the more exciting and impactful spring training for the White Sox with them entering a rebuild.

This season may have fans see another 100-loss season, but having all the excitement of the prospects potentially breaking camp out of spring training is one thing we should all be happy about.

