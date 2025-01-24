Chicago White Sox to erect statue of a legendary left-hander

The Chicago White Sox have had so many phenomenal players play for their organization from the greats like top hitters Dick Allen and slugger Frank Thomas to more recently Jose Abreu and Luis Robert Jr.

The White Sox haven’t slacked in having amazing pitchers either with developing left-handers like Mark Buehrle, Chris Sale, and more recently Garrett Crochet.

As for the aforementioned Buehrle, he recently attended Soxfest where he bought everyone a beer according to Scott Merkin, and received a high honor from the organization.

The Chicago White Sox to build a statue for Mark Buehrle

Soxfest is currently going on and fans are getting to see the current players on the roster as well as the prospects hoping to one day hear their names chanted at Rate Field one day. One member of the White Sox past who attended was legendary left-hander Mark Buehrle, according to USA Today columnist Bob Nightengale and MLB.com Scott Merkin the White Sox will be erecting a statue of Buehrle this summer on July 11. This will be 12 days before the 16th anniversary of when Buehrle threw his perfect game against the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Chicago White Sox erecting statue of starter Mark Buehrle on July 11 — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) January 25, 2025

Buehrle was drafted by the White Sox in the 38th round of the 1998 MLB June Amateur Draft out of Jefferson College in Hillsboro, MO. Buehrle made his Major League Debut two years later against the Milwaukee Brewers where he pitched one inning letting up two hits, 1 K, 1 walk, and 1 earned run. Buehrle has put together a Hall of Fame career in which he has a career record of 214-160 with an ERA of 3.81, 1,870 strikeouts, in 3,283.1 career innings pitched. Buehrle spent 12 of his 16 seasons in the big leagues with the White Sox.

Known as one of the last true workhorses Buehrle pitched over 200+ innings for 14 consecutive years falling just an inning and a third short of having 15 consecutive in the last year of his career. Buehrle’s specialty was being a great command pitcher working both sides of the plate with that nasty two-seamer he had which paired nicely with his cutter and changeup.

On this day nine years ago, Mark Buehrle achieved perfection. (MLB x @BarbasolShave) pic.twitter.com/ZBZkR1mZjW — MLB (@MLB) July 23, 2018

Buehrle was a 5x All-Star during his career and was known as one of the best at fielding his position with winning five Gold Glove awards. Buehrle also finished in the top five for the Cy Young voting once during the 2005 season where he was apart the World Series team.

A well-deserved honor

Buehrle is one of the truly great pitchers the game of baseball had that was very underappreciated for what he did and brought to the league.

Erecting a statue of Buehrle is a well-deserved honor that if he doesn’t become a Hall of Famer during his ten years on the ballot at least having a statue in the place he called home and knows he is loved will far outweigh nod from the hall.

Hopefully Buehrle could stick around with the White Sox more and try and mentor the Sox young lefties Noah Schultz and Hagen Smith to be the same kind of pitcher he was but with more velocity.

Chicago White Sox have six players make MLB’s top 100 list Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE