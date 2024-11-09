The Chicago White Sox are likely to trade All Star pitcher Garrett Crochet before the 2025 season, but what do the White Sox get in return?

According to a report by CBS, this is all going to start with the New York Mets. Let me explain, the Mets had $180 million come off their books after the season ended so they have a lot of room to go after high value players. It’s likely they’re going to take a swing at Juan Soto as well but that’s to be expected, every other team is going to try and put their name in that ring.

Sean Manea, Luis Severino, and Jose Quintana, who previously played for the Chicago White Sox, are all free agents and the Mets are going to look to bolster their starting rotation. Garrett Crochet would be a solid pickup for the Mets if they wanted to offer a trade. Luis Robert Jr. was also named as a player to potentially be traded to the Mets.

The question is, what’s in it for the White Sox? Well, they’d be losing their Ace in Crochet and arguably their best outfielder. The Chicago White Sox infielders weren’t exactly top tier this year, so I could see them going for Luisangel Acuña and third baseman Brett Baty.

With Garrett Crochet and Luis Robert Jr. being high quality, high value and consistent players it stands to reason that a potential trade would bring more than just two infielders into the mix. The Mets only have a handful of starting pitchers in their rotation going into the offseason. And the Chicago White Sox still need help on their rotation as well. The Sox could go for Brandon Sproat who is still in the Mets farm system or Paul Blackburn for a day one starter. It might be a stretch but they could also try and grab Brandon Nimmo or Starling Marte to fill the void in the outfield if Robert Jr. does indeed get traded with Crochet.

All said, the offseason is really just getting started, for the Chicago White Sox this is the time to start looking at every possible option to upgrade the team. They don’t have much of a chance for Juan Soto but working with the Mets for what they have could be monumental for the White Sox rebuilding for the 2025 season. They could certainly do with some free agent signings. Again Sean Manea, Luis Severino and Jose Quintana are all available to grab for the rotation.

We’ll be keeping a close eye on this situation, as it has the potential to be one of the bigger transactions this offseason should the Mets make any offer to Chicago.

