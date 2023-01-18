The White Sox have some promising talent coming up the pipeline and one of the more exciting prospect that has drawn a lot of attention has been outfielder Oscar Colas.

The 2023 Chicago White Sox are a team that is bouncing the line of contender/seller for this season. Having lost a few players via free agency and not having made many moves to replace said players, the south siders are gonna have to rely on some young talent to put them over the hump. One of those names to keep an eye on is Oscar Colas.

Colas, a 24-year-old outfielder from Cuba, signed with the White Sox last January after a brief stint in the Nippon Baseball League, where he played seven games with the Fukuoka Softbank Hawks in the Pacific League and 64 games in the Western League, which is considered the minor leagues for the NPB. Colas also bounced bank to Cuba where he played three seasons in the Cuban National Series with the Avispas de Santiago de Cuba.

Welcome to the White Sox Oscar Colas! pic.twitter.com/23aNf9WOD5 — Barstool Chicago (@barstoolchicago) January 15, 2022

Overall, Colas played a four seasons outside of the U.S. and posted a slash line of .282/.343/.483 and an OPS of .826. He displayed some pop with bat belting 28 homers and adding 38 doubles as a left-handed hitter. Colas also tried his hand at pitching, eventually being billed in Japan as the “Cuban Ohtani”, he pitched three innings that were registered in the Cuban league. While the arm was there having a 95 mph fastball, Colas decided to remain a full time position player.

The White Sox brought in Oscar Colas and assigned him to Winston-Salem where he proceeded to post a batting average of .312 and belting seven homers in 59 games. He was then selected to the 2022 Futures game in Los Angeles where he went 1-2 at the plate and made a web gem catch to rob Nationals’ prospect Darren Baker of a hit.

Hang a star on this catch by @whitesox No. 2 prospect Oscar Colas! pic.twitter.com/BZSXSd3enC — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) July 17, 2022

After the All-Star weekend, the Sox promoted Colas to Double-A ball in Birmingham. He made an even bigger impact and a bigger display of power by belting 14 homers and posting a batting average of .306 and a slugging percentage of .563.

First multihomer game at Double-A ✅ No. 2 @whitesox prospect Oscar Colas goes deep twice for the @BhamBarons! pic.twitter.com/IOQqUee7HZ — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) July 24, 2022

After the Double-A season ended, the Sox sent Colas to AAA Charlotte to give him more reps. In seven games, Colas posted a .387 average with two homers. Ending his first season in the states with 117 games played, 23 homers and a slash line of .314/.371/.524.

Now entering Spring Training, Oscar Colas is definitely a name to lookout for as the Sox have an opening in RF that could very well be Colas’ to take. After the Andrew Benintendi signing and Luis Robert patrolling CF, Colas could fill in RF over guys like Andrew Vaughn and Gavin Sheets who were subpar defenders last season and are slated to platoon over at first base.

“I’m motivated, and I really want to earn that spot,” Colas told MLB.com last month. “That’s my goal right now. I’m working hard for that, and we’ll see what happens.”

Oscar Colas just cleared the videoboard 🫢 pic.twitter.com/p4oamE4iRN — Sox On 35th (@SoxOn35th) September 14, 2022

