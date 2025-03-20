Chicago White Sox make a huge decision on Rule 5 pick

The Chicago White Sox are almost to the start of the season, which hopefully will be drastically different than last season, where they set the all-time loss record in baseball.

The White Sox begin their season at home on March 27 when they play the Los Angeles Angels at the newly named Rate Field.

As the White Sox close in on Opening Day, some tough decisions on who will make the roster still need to be made, but one player on the bubble got the news he was going to Chicago.

Chicago White Sox make a big roster decision

Shane Smith was the first overall pick in this offseason’s Rule 5 Draft and came over to the White Sox to compete for a spot in the starting rotation. Smith, a product of the Milwaukee Brewers system, had a great spring and made such an impact on Will Venable and the coaching staff that it helped win him a spot on the White Sox 26-man roster!

“From Rule 5 pick to making the Opening Day roster. Congrats, Shane!”

From Rule 5 pick to making the Opening Day roster. Congrats, Shane! pic.twitter.com/wejZBzkR9i — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) March 20, 2025

This moment was so emotional for Smith, that he had to call and share it with the two people who helped him the most in his journey, his mom and dad.

“who cut the onions?”

A great spring by Smith

Smith has made three starts this spring, where he posted a 1-1 record with a 5.40 ERA, but struck out nine batters in 6.2 innings. The highlight for Smith this spring is when he struck out five Los Angeles Dodgers hitters, which included blowing a 98mph fastball last Shohei Ohtani.

Have yourself a day, Shane Smith! pic.twitter.com/0fR9tMEsYe — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) March 8, 2025

The new fifth start for the Sox

With Smith officially on the roster, he is the leading candidate to be the Sox’s fifth starter for the season.

Smith has electric stuff, with a fastball capable of hitting 100mph.

This season will feature most of the Sox’s young talent in the system reaching the Major Leagues, where they’ll hopefully form a new core.

Smith officially making the roster and will hopefully be one of those guys.

