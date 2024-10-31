The Chicago White Sox have declined Yoán Moncada’s 25M dollar option for next year.

With the offseason finally beginning now that the LA Dodgers have won the World Series, moves are now slowly being made around the league. The Chicago White Sox first order of business was to hire a new manager which they did with the recent announcement of Will Venable being named the 44th manager. Now that is taken care of moves pertaining to the roster are now being made and the first move to be made here is the releasing of former prospect Yoán Moncada.

Moncada, who will be 30 come this 2025 season and who was once MLB.com #1 prospect was officially released Thursday October 31st with the Chicago White Sox forgoing to pick up his 25M dollar option for 2025 and instead bought him out for 5M. Acquired back in 2016 from the Boston Red Sox’s for Chris Sale, Moncada along with now World Series champion Michael Kopech were the center pieces of that deal in the team’s first rebuild.

In his 8-years with the Chicago White Sox, Moncada played in 739 game and had 711 hits in 2798 ABs, hit 157 doubles, 20 triples, 93 HRs, and slashed .254/.331/.424/.756 for an OPS+ of 106. Moncada’s best season statistically came in 2019 in which he finished in the top 30 in MVP voting. However, the once former prospect has not been able to stay healthy only being able to play in parts of 104 games the past 2 seasons. in 2024 Moncada was limited to just 12 games going down early with a left adductor strain while running to first against the Guardians.

With the Chicago White Sox’s now set to save 25M with the releasing of Moncada, that money that was supposed to go to him should now be moved into an extension for Ace of the staff Garrett Crochet. Earning that salary with being one of the only productive players the Chicago White Sox had this season. Managing to become an All-Star in his 1st season as starting pitcher. With a new ERA being ushered in the recent signing of new manager Will Venable, it’s time to spend a little money and build around a solid talent that was cultivated from within and Garrett Crochet is worth that price tag.

