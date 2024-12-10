The Chicago White Sox have made another minor move by adding veteran outfielder Mike Tauchman to their roster.

Late in the evening on December 9th it was reported by MLB.com Scott Merkin that the Chicago White Sox and outfielder Mike Tauchman have reached an agreement on a Major League Contract for the 2025 season.

After being non-tendered by the Chicago Cubs back in November after spending two seasons with the Chicago Cubs, Mike Tauchman hopes to not only see more playing time with the White Sox, but to have somewhat of a bounce back in his career. In his last two seasons with the Cubs Tauchman played in 217 games, collecting 159 hits, 30 doubles, 1 triple, 15 HRs, 77 RBI while having a slash line of .250/.360/.372 for an OPS and OPS+ of .732 and 106.

Tauchman proved to be a valuable depth piece for the Chicago Cubs last season where in 109 games he had a slash line of .248/.357/.366 and a .723 OPS (106 OPS+). As well as being able to play a three outfield positions well and having a solid season by all accounts which should’ve landed Tauchman a contract back with the Cubs. However, Tauchman was slated to make roughly $2.9 million according to MLBTR Matt Swartz and having an already crowded outfield, there was no room to keep Tauchman around.

Crowded Outfield

With the Cubs looking to see what they got in their young guys such as Owen Caissie and Kevin Alcántara who are both on the 40-man roster. As well as having Ian Happ lockdown leftfield, Pete Crow-Armstrong coming into his own and needing consistent playing and the Cubs looking to primarily play Cody Bellinger in right (until traded) with Seiya Suzuki getting some time in when not DHing the writing was on the wall that Mike Tauchman was the odd man out in Chicago.

What’s next for Mike Tauchman?

As it stands right now the Chicago White Sox after signing Mike Tauchman are now pretty “deep” with their outfield depth. Their projected starting outfield come 2025 (barring any moves prior) look to be Andrew Benintendi in left, Luis Robert Jr. in center, and most likely a platoon in right with the newly signed Tauchman and recently acquired veteran Austin Slater who figures to get some DH time as well. Other names such as Dominic Fletcher, Oscar Colás, and Zach DeLoach figure to make up part of the bench being on who they decide stays with the big-league club.



What does this do for the Chicago White Sox?

For now, this signing by the Chicago White Sox is a great value signing. They’re getting a really solid and gritty player in Mike Tauchman who will provide the team with solid defense, a good veteran presence which is needed for a young clubhouse such as the White Sox will have, and not to mention he still has a solid bat that can contribute to the White Sox lineup. Mike Tauchman if all goes well could prove to be a valuable trade piece come next year’s trade deadline as well. As of now the details are still emerging on what the entirety of the contract looks like. However, as detail emerge, we will bring you the latest as they develop.

Until then the Chicago White Sox still have some major moves to make such as trading away Garrett Crochet. That moves figures to come in the next few days as the Winter Meetings get more underway. Until then Chris Getz has a lot more work today, but adding a veteran like Mike Tauchman shows that the Chicago White Sox are taking steps in the right direction in order to get better.

