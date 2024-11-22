The Chicago White Sox are expected to non-tender 1st Basemen/OF Gavin Sheets per Robert Murray of FanSided.

As the MLB waits for all 30 clubs to decide whether or not if they want to tender a contract to players on the 40-man roster, but with less than 6-years of MLB service time. One of those teams, the Chicago White Sox are deciding too not tender a contract to 1st Basemen/OF Gavin Sheets per Robert Murray of Fansided. Once the move is made official Sheets will become a free agent and the Chicago White Sox 40-man roster will then be back down at 38.

The 28-year-old Sheets who was picked by the Chicago White Sox in the 2nd round of the 2017 MLB Draft, made his debut with the team on June 29th, 2021. In his 4-years with the White Sox, Sheets only hit .230/.295/.385/.680 for an OPS+ of 90, not quite meeting the expectations the White Sox would’ve hoped from their former 2nd round pick.

With the recent signing of veteran Outfielder Austin Slater who figures to get the predominant number of reps in right field as well as DH and the White Sox hoping for a bounce back season from 1st basemen Andrew Vaugh who will also see some time at the DH spot, there was no real pathway for Sheets to have a spot on the roster come 2025.

Set to make roughly $2M dollars according to Spotrac this move was kind of a no brainer for the Chicago White Sox. Once the move is made official Sheets will become a free agent and be able to negotiate a new deal. Any team that decides to pick up Sheets will have 3-years of club control according to MLB Trade Rumors.

The possibility that the White Sox bring Sheets back for less money is still a possibility, but with the team entering a rebuild and looking to get younger that move wouldn’t make too much sense. For now, the White Sox have roughly $2M extra dollars to play with to maybe sign another veteran reliever or a depth starter they would look to trade at next year’s trade deadline.

