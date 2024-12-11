The Luis Robert Jr. trade market has been somewhat quiet, but a new report shows that the Cincinnati Reds may have some interest in him.

As the Chicago White Sox field a flurry of offers for their main trade chip Garrett Crochet, it has been somewhat quiet with news about interest regarding outfielder Luis Robert Jr. Now however, a report has surfaced from Gordon Wittenmyer of the Cincinnati Enquirer that the Cincinnati Reds may have some interest.

The 27-year-old Robert Jr. is one of the Chicago White Sox top trade chips entering the Winter Meetings along with his teammate Garrett Crochet. So far the market for Robert Jr. has been somewhat quiet, but with free agents such as Tyler O’Neil starting to sign teams, more teams are sure to start calling, just like how the Reds have which wouldn’t be a bad fit.

Luis Robert Jr. didn’t start the 2024 season off with to great off a start suffering a hip flexor strain on April 5th which forced him to miss the first two months of the season. Upon his return Robert Jr. was still able to finish the season accumulating 100 games played and had 88 hits, 19 doubles, 14 HRs, 35 RBI, 23 stolen bases, with a slash line of .224/.278/.379 for an OPS and OPS+ of .657 and 87.

Not the type of season the Chicago White Sox would’ve wanted Robert Jr. to have being they would’ve loved to trade him at last years deadline, but the potential for him to bounce back to his career numbers is still there which should be the selling point for a team like the Reds.

Cincinnati Reds Outfield

As it stands the Cincinnati Reds outfield is shaping up to have Spencer Steer, Jake Fraley, Stuart Fairchild, Will Benson, Rece Hinds, and Blake Dunn all vying for spots come 2025. If they were to add a player like Luis Robert Jr. he would immediately become their top outfielder and lockdown centerfield for them. Given that the Reds ballpark is more of a “hitter friendly” park Robert Jr. could cover a lot of ground for them.

The Deal

Cincinnati Reds receive: Outfielder Luis Robert Jr.

Chicago White Sox receive: outfielder Hector Rodriguez (Reds #12 prospect) and second/third basemen Sal Stewart (Reds #4, MLB #76)

In my estimation I think the value for someone like Luis Robert Jr. will cost just two of a team’s top prospects. When looking at the prospects for the Cincinnati Reds two of them stand out to me and they are outfielder Hector Rodriguez (Reds #12 prospect) and second/third basemen Sal Stewart (Reds #4, MLB #76).

Rodriguez is an an intriguing player listed as having a grade of 60/80 for his speed tool adding him as a potential base stealer at the top of the lineup would be a must for White Sox who ranked 23rd with 90 stolen bases last year. Last year at the Reds High-A affiliate Rodriguez in 125 games had 139 hits, 24 doubles, 7 triples, 12 HRs, 61 RBI, for a slash line of .274/.309/.420 for an OPS of .729.

As for Stewart at the same level as Rodriguez Stewart played in 80 games where he had 78 hits, 23 doubles, 1 triple, 8 HRs, 46 RBI, for a slash line of .279/.391/.454 for an OPS of .845. Rodriguez once he progresses through the minors could figure to be the Chicago White Sox everyday second basemen or third basemen depending on how Bryan Ramos and Miguel Vargas develop there.

For now the Reds have just “checked” in on Robert Jr. with nothing serious happening as of yet. For now it just seems like they’re gauging interest to see what it will take. A move could happen at anytime between the Reds and White Sox given how the Winter Meetings have gone so far.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE