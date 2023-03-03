C.J. Stroud, who played with Justin Fields at Ohio State in 2020, doesn’t want to bump him out of Chicago.

It’s possible that C.J. Stroud may be selected first overall, but the Ohio State quarterback is hoping that it won’t be by the Bears. The 11th overall pick in 2021 goes to the Bears and is Justin Fields. In 2019 and 2020, Fields started as quarterback for Ohio State, with Stroud filling in as his backup in 2020.

When Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud was asked Friday about the idea of the Bears picking him, which would mean they’d trade his former college teammate Justin Fields, he bristled at the suggestion. According to CJ Stroud “I mean, no, I don’t want to go there,” Stroud said. “That’s his team. I can do my thing. I can go build my legacy. Me and him are brothers for life.”

CJ Stroud with a strong defense of Justin Fields. “He ain’t no damn running back. He’s a quarterback. He can sling that rock. “I don’t want to go there. That’s his team.” — Josh Schrock (@Schrock_And_Awe) March 3, 2023

C.J. Stroud also vehemently defended Fields, whose turbulent first two seasons with the Bears have been the subject of pre-draft rumors. He was the third quarterback in NFL history to rush for 1,000 yards last season, but among quarterbacks who qualified, he was last in throwing yards (149.5 per game), passer rating (85.2), and completion %. (60.4).

Ryan Poles, the general manager of the Bears, has supported Fields and stated that the current strategy is to remain with him, but he has been clear about the need for him to develop as a passer and has not firmly ruled out dealing for Fields and selecting a successor.

If the Bears selected Stroud, they would trade for Fields because Stroud feels that Chicago already had a franchise quarterback. Fields rushed for 1,143 yards and eight touchdowns, becoming the third quarterback in NFL history to reach that mark. He only completed 2,242 passes, though, for 17 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

