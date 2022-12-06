White Sox have discussed All-Star Closer, Liam Hendriks in Winter trade talks.

The White Sox have discussed star closer Liam Hendriks in talks with other teams this winter, reports Mark Feinsand of MLB.com.



There is no indication a deal is especially likely, although it stands to reason a number of clubs would have interest in installing the three-time All-Star into their late-inning mix provided Chicago is willing to make a trade.



While he may be available, not every team is in the running to acquire Hendriks as he has a limited no-trade clause; blocking a deal to five teams.

White Sox closer Liam Hendriks’ name has come up in trade talks with other clubs, per source. Hendriks has a limited no-trade clause that allows him to veto a deal to five clubs. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) December 6, 2022

Over his 12-year career, Hendriks has appeared in 471 total games and has amassed a career ERA of 3.81 and a K/BB ratio of 724/158, making 115 career saves.



The 33-year old closer is coming off of another impressive season, recording 37 saves and a 2.81 ERA over 58 games. He also struck out 85 batters while only allowing 16 walks, culminating with a second straight All-Star nomination.



Chicago finished this past season with an overall record of 81-81, 11 games behind the NL Central Champion Cleveland Guardians. They already made a splash before the Winter Meeting by signing starting pitcher Mike Clevinger.

