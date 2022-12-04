The White Sox and right-hander Mike Clevinger have finalized a one-year, $12 million contract.

The White Sox front office has announced the signing of free agent right-hander Mike Clevinger, Sunday, the first official day of the Winter Meetings.



The south-side franchise agreed to a one-year, $12 million deal with the free agent starter that includes a mutual option for 2024.



Clevinger, 31, went 7-7 with a 4.33 ERA over 1141⁄3 innings pitched in 22 starts and one relief appearance for the San Diego Padres in 2022.

OFFICIAL: The #WhiteSox and free agent right-handed pitcher Mike Clevinger have agreed to terms on a one-year, $12-million contract, which includes a mutual option for the 2024 season. pic.twitter.com/3aWTmeXRML — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) December 4, 2022

In his first full season after recovering from a second Tommy John surgery, Clevinger from May 17 through Aug. 1 posted a 3-3 record with a 2.81 ERA in 10 games (nine starts).



The veteran joins an all-right-handed starting unit that also includes Dylan Cease, Lance Lynn, Michael Kopech and Lucas Giolito. Johnny Cueto, one of the Sox’ top starters in 2022, is a free agent.



Chicago is looking to bounce back from a disappointing 2022 season, when it went 81-81 and finished 11 games back of surprising American League Central champion Cleveland.



Hall of Fame manager Tony La Russa stepped down in October, and Pedro Grifol was hired Nov. 1.

