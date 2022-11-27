The Chicago White Sox are in agreement to sign free agent right-hander Mike Clevinger to a deal, pending a physical.

Per Ken Rosenthal, the White Sox reached an agreement with former San Diego Padres starter Mike Clevinger pending a physical. Clevinger, 31, had a 4.33 ERA in 22 starts with the Padres while struggling the last two years with staying healthy due to knee problems.

Free-agent right-hander Mike Clevinger in agreement with White Sox, pending physical, source tells @TheAthletic. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) November 27, 2022

The White Sox could benefit from a bounce back campaign for Clevinger as the last three years have been short. Hoping to regain the form he had with the division rivals Cleveland Guardians in which he posted a 2.71 ERA in 21 starts. The details of the contract remain to be seen but this brings Chicago a solid arm to fill the back end of the rotation behind Dylan Cease, Lance Lynn, and Lucas Giolito.

Hoping to get a full season out of Kopech and potentially looking a bringing Johnny Cueto back could give the Sox some versatility and reliability from the starting the rotation. Moves like this make sense for the Sox being a low risk high reward signing.

Keep on a eye on the White Sox as this move could be one of many this offseason in order to improve the roster and try to regain the AL Central Division crown.

