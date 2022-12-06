Cody Bellinger has reportedly agreed to a 1-year deal with the Chicago Cubs

The Chicago Cubs have reportedly come to terms with longtime Los Angeles Dodger Cody Bellinger. Bellinger agreed to a 1-year, $17.5 million deal with Chicago. With Pete Crow-Armstrong laying in wait, this contract should be perfect for holding down the Center Field position in the meantime.

Outfielder Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs are in agreement on a one-year, $17.5 million contract, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 6, 2022

Cody Bellinger’s career has been a roller coaster. Bellinger won the Rookie of the Year award in 2017 and MVP in 2019. He then went on to hit .165 in 2021 and .210 in 2022. The one-year deal gives him a chance to prove himself as the high-caliber player he’s shown to be in the past.

$17.5 would be quite the discount. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 6, 2022

The Bellinger signing seems like a typical boom or bust type of deal. If he fails to perform, his contract won’t eat up the team’s payroll for years to come. Cubs fans know this feeling all too well after Jason Heyward’s time with the team.

Bellinger brings another added benefit aside from his defense in the outfield. Another potential hole in the Cubs’ lineup remains 1st base. Bellinger has plenty of big-league experience at 1st base, especially in his rookie season.

Be on the lookout for the Cubs to keep adding as this year’s winter meetings continue. It sounds like Mr. Ricketts is more than ready to spend some more money.

