I think we all knew Cody Bellinger and Scott Boras would be looking to be paid handsomely, but the new reports are even higher than anticipated.

Just a few days ago, there was a report that Cody Bellinger would be looking over 200+ million dollars in a deal he would be signing this offseason. However, a new report has surfaced that takes that up another notch:

Here is the clip from the @mullyhaugh show this morning with @MLBBruceLevine stating Scott Boras will ask 300 million for Cody Bellinger! @670TheScore has had fantastic baseball coverage this entire off season!! Make sure to listen or stream on the @Audacy app pic.twitter.com/CfStTHZLA4 — Crawly's Cubs Kingdom (@crawlyscubs) December 6, 2023

In the audio clip, Cubs insider Bruce Levine was discussing what Cody Bellinger and his infamous agent, Scott Boras, are looking for this off-season in their new contract. He says, “Bellinger is asking for the upwards of 300 million dollars.” He would also add that his contract would look something like “8-10 years at around 300 million.” That’s some serious money.

Everyone knew he was going to try to cash in on his Comeback Player of the Year season. Everyone also knew that Scott Boras is routinely the most outspoken and aggressive agent in the game when it comes to getting his players money. We saw this back when Kris Bryant hit Free Agency and even when he was still with the Cubs.

It’s just the humongous amount that seems to be so much more than what was expected or projected. The Athletic was 6 years for 144 million, another at 6-8 years for 100-150 million, and even Jeff Passan from ESPN said that 200 million was too much to dish out.

With that high of an asking price, you have to wonder if that takes the Cubs out of the running for good for Cody Bellinger. That is of course if the Cubs still want to make a run at signing Shohei. However, Levine would also have another interesting comment towards the end of that clip. He would say that the Cubs “are not going to stop building a championship team if they don’t get Ohtani.” So, should they swing and miss on Shohei, they could pivot and re-sign Bellinger who certainly looked at home on the north side of Chicago in those blue pinstripes. It won’t be cheap, but it could be worth it.

