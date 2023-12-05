In a day full of conflicting reports, it seems that things might not be as bleak for the Cubs as they are still in the running for Shohei Ohtani.

Just a few short hours ago, it seemed as if all hope was lost as there were multiple reports that the Cubs may be out of or falling behind in the race for Shohei Ohtani. However, new reports have surfaced that indicate that the Cubs are still alive. Here is the first:

Cubs have not been informed they are out on Ohtani. Doesn’t mean report is untrue but they haven’t heard that. Belief is at least the Dodgers, Jays, Giants and Angels are in. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 5, 2023

As if the report from Heyman wasn’t enough, Jed Hoyer met with the media and pretty much debunked the previous rumors as well:

Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer, asked about reports they are out of the Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes: "I don’t know where that came from. There’s nothing to report whatsoever." Said the Cubs have not been given a status update from the Ohtani camp.#WinterMeetings — Ryan Herrera (@ryan_a_herrera) December 5, 2023

This has been the back-and-forth of the entire day for the most part. It’s understandable when there is so much riding on the decision Shohei Ohtani will make. These teams futures will forever be changed. Not only that, but all the baseball insiders want to be the first to report what they are “hearing” or what they believe. The back and forth of the day didn’t only take a toll on the fans. Even Jed Hoyer wasn’t pleased with what has happened today.

Reportedly, he saw Bob Nightengale, who originally had reported that the Cubs were as good as done in the race for Shohei, and he had some “stern words” for Nightengale on his work for the day. It has been a day full of ups and downs at the Winter Meetings in Nashville and for all the Cub fans who continue to live and die by each report on the status of Ohtani.

In the end, if anyone would know of the Cubs still have a shot to land Shohei Ohtani it would be Jed Hoyer. So, you have to believe the dream of landing the 2-time MVP is still on the table for the team. The end of this saga seems like there is no end in sight so it might be time to settle in for plenty more reports.

