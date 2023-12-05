As we continue to near the signing of Shohei Ohtani, it seems the Cubs may end up coming up short in their pursuit of his talents.

The free agent pursuit of Shohei Ohtani has been one of the most talked about and speculated upon this offseason and possibly of all time as it’s not often a player of his stature hits the free agent market. There are new reports almost constantly, but the newest from Cubs Reporter, Jesse Rogers, doesn’t look good for the Cubs. Here’s what he had to say:

Jesse Rogers on @ESPN1000: “I don’t think it’s feeling like the Cubs are getting Shohei Ohtani right now.” — Cubs Zone (@CubsZone) December 5, 2023

He would go on to add that the “vibe” right now is just not feeling like Ohtani will pick the Cubs after last night and some new things he has heard recently.

This is not great news as he is not the only reporter to say that the Cubs hopes of landing the 2-time MVP seem to be dwindling at the moment. The Cubs have been hoping to land Ohtani this off-season to fully thrust themselves into contention.

Should this be true and the Cubs and Ohtani aren’t going to link up, you could soon see them start to pivot to some other targets such as Juan Soto, Rhys Hoskins, Matt Chapman, and Yoshinobu Yamamoto as they know they need to make some moves to improve a roster that just missed out on the playoffs in 2023.

As has been the case since the start, the Dodgers seem to be the favorite to sign Shohei Ohtani with the Blue Jays, Giants, and Angels next in line. Of course, this doesn’t mean their pursuit is over as things could certainly change, but for now, hope is dwindling on the Northside.

