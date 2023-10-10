Outside of Ohtani, Juan Soto’s status for 2024 arguably is just as Intriguing

Still reeling from a disappointing end to the 2023 season, the Chicago Cubs are a team that’ll be looking for help rather than re-tool for next season. Could a San Diego Padres’ star be an answer to bolster the offense, one that had an on-base percentage of .337 in the month of September?

With the San Diego Padres expected to shed payroll by roughly $50 million, all signs point to generational player Juan Soto being moved during the offseason. The outfielder is projected to earn at least $33 million in his final year of arbitration eligibility, a figure the Friars might not be willing to pay. With Soto’s name even being mentioned in the offseason trade market, several teams have shown interest, including the North Siders.

Bleacher Nation’s Michael Cerami has heard from his sources that the Cubs have genuine interest in the young slugger, as Juan Soto will only be 25 when the season starts in 2024. It’s also worth pointing out that Cerami’s report also suggests other moves the Cubs can make, such as signing Shohei Ohtani, who’ll likely get a record contract wherever he goes.

There’s also the suggestion the Cubs can swing a deal for either Jose Ramirez or Pete Alonso, with Alonso interested in coming to the Windy City and playing in Wrigley Field. But a player with the talent like Soto is hard to come by.

He’s currently the active career leader in on-base percentage (.421) with three Silver Slugger Awards and two top-5 finishes in the National League Most Valuable Player vote, coming in second just two years ago. This year for the Padres, Juan Soto slashed .275/.410/.519 with a career-high 35 home runs and 109 runs batted in. He led the Majors in walks (132) for the third time in his career while playing in all 162 games.

Soto would be a great fit for a Cubs team needing some offensive help. At least the team isn’t ruling him out of their offseason plans yet.

