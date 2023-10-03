Pete Alonso is interested in joining Cubs according to new reports

The Chicago Cubs have reportedly put Pete Alonso on their trade radar this off-season. Alonso enters the final season of his contract, he will be a free agent in 2025.

Instead of just letting him walk, it is likely the Mets look to move Alonso. To get some kind of return on the 28-year-old. And the Cubs may be a likely destination for the first baseman.

According to ESPN’s Jesse Rogers Alonso “wants,” to join the Chicago Cubs.

Today on Kap & J. Hood, @JesseRogersESPN said he believes the Cubs will be looking at big trades this offseason, and yes, Pete Alonso "is on the radar." Importantly, according to Rogers, Alonso WANTS to come to the Cubs – which could mean an extension is more plausible. — Bleacher Nation (@BleacherNation) October 3, 2023

The Mets ended the 2023 season far away from the playoffs. New York also traded Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer during the season.

If the reports on Alonso’s interest are true and he would like to come to the Cubs, and if the Cubs know it’s true, then they might be more willing to send the Mets a good package to acquire Alonso just one year before he enters free agency – because the thinking would be that then they would sign him to a long-term deal.

One thing to take note of is the Mets have a new president in David Stearns. And it is unknown how he values Alonso, maybe it is completely differently than those previously in charge.

One thing is for certain, the Cubs should be calling about Alonso’s services. A power bat is desperately needed in this current Cubs lineup, especially if the Cubs cannot retain Cody Bellinger.

Pete Alonso also provides a solid foundational piece on defense at first base. The Cubs have some good talent coming up through their system, but none of those players have proven to be bonafide stars as of now.

We will provide update as the Alonso saga develops.

