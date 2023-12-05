Are the Cubs out of the Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes? One baseball insider seems to think the Cubs are out of it.

After a week full of optimism the Chicago Cubs are reportedly no longer in the running for Shohei Ohtani according to a report.

The Chicago Cubs’ optimism of landing Shohei Ohtani has now significantly waned, one high-ranking executive said, leaving the LA Dodgers, Toronto Blue Jays, Los Angeles Angels and San Francisco Giants as the likely finalists. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) December 5, 2023

The new will come as a huge disappointment to the Cubby faithful. Ohtani has been squarely in the Cubs’ sights from the get-go, but now it seems as though it won’t be happening. Perhaps working against the Cubs is the weather as the remaining teams either play in a dome or are located in a warm weather climate.

Even with the Cubs willing to pony up the money so is everyone else so it will likely come down to where he wants to play. Los Angeles is of closer to proximity to Japan, warmer weather and have a well-established reputation of doing whatever it takes to win.

The Dodgers have always been the favorite from the beginning and it seems they will remain the team to beat barring a major shift.

