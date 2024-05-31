Chicago Bears throw major curveball at Caleb Williams before training camp after making curious trade

During OTAs this week, the Chicago Bears threw a curveball at rookie quarterback Caleb Williams. The Bears appeared to trend in a certain direction at center following a trade they made before the draft, but now they’re platooning guys at the position this spring.

One of the Bears’ biggest problems after last season was at center, especially in an offseason they were planning to take a rookie quarterback. The Bears needed to add a veteran center to aid Williams this spring and in training camp, as the rookie quarterback learns to set his pre-snap protections.

The Chicago Bears traded a fifth-round pick for a center

Before free agency, the Bears traded their 2024 fifth-round pick to the Buffalo Bills for interior offensive lineman Ryan Bates. Some analysts criticized the move by the Bears when the Bills cut their starting center from 2023, Mitch Morse, days after the trade. Buffalo went on a cut spree to get its salary cap out of the red.

Ryan Bates was assumed to be the Bears’ starting center

Brad Biggs with the Chicago Tribune wrote the Bears intended to make Bates the starter:

“The plan is for Bates to play center. He’s a low-cost addition — Bates will earn $4 million this season — that fills a need without spending big,”

The Bears wanted to sign Bates in 2022 when he was a restricted free agent. However, the Bills kept Bates after matching the Bears offer. When the Bears added Bates in March, he seemed like a slam dunk to be the Bears starting center.

The Bears also added former Los Angeles Rams starting center Coleman Shelton in free agency. The move gave the Bears extra depth at center.

The Bears are giving Coleman Shelton starting reps

According to Sean Hammond, Bates was taking reps with the Bears first-team during OTAs last week. However, the Bears switched Shelton to the first team this week. Head coach Matt Eberflus said he wants Bates and Shelton to rotate this spring:

“We’ve been rotating some. We’re working on both guys and getting used to both centers,” Eberflus said.

The Bears aren’t easing Williams into the league with stability at center. He’ll have to quickly adjust to how Bates and Shelton play the position.

Of course, Williams needs to be ready for either center to play this season in case of injury.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE