College Football week 10 kicks off on Saturday with barely any good games and it is sad.

Here are the breakdowns and best bets for the 12pm window for college football.

Texas Tech vs. TCU on FOX

If we are being honest with ourselves. This is the only decent game at 12. That’s it. And it is a little bit of a stretch because Texas Tech is 4-4 and they are playing at TCU. Quarterback play is mostly what I talk about because it is simply the most important commodity a college football team can have. Texas Tech doesn’t have it. Donovan Smith was the starter and was ok. He led the big comeback against Texas to win in OT. Now he doesn’t play over a freshman Behren Morton who despite showing a spirited first true start at Oklahoma State where he was injured he also has been ok. Seeing the QB change obviously is shaky especially when the QB coming in isn’t a perennial star and hasn’t done anything to prove he’s the better option currently. To be fair with Texas Tech they can put up points no doubt about that. They stunk against Baylor last week but its hard to stink against TCU and their defense.

TCU has Max Duggan who I have mentioned a couple times before and those couple times I’ve been on the wrong side of him in two horrendously bad beats. I had the idea but this magical season and this tough QB keeps winning and proving me wrong. Nothing has changed the fact that his trowing ability is that great. I’ve watched plenty of his games and he’s just not that accurate. The good thing is he doesn’t have to be as they play Texas Tech and their defense stinks. Duggan I think has a field day and this TCU team will go to 9-0 and maybe the college football playoff committee will respect them.

The Bet: The over 69 is going to be my primary play here. TCU could win by 8 easily especially at home and Texas Tech lost by 10 at Ok St. and lost by 9 at Kansas State in recent weeks who are both ranked teams at away stadiums. If you want to double up it could be a nice sweep there. TCU likes to cover late and Texas Tech likes to not cover late. -8 for TCU could work with over 69.

Tulane vs. Tulsa on ESPNU

I know what you’re thinking why this game? All I can really tell you is that every other college football game that I see over this one has the making to be some of the worst football ever. OSU Northwestern, UNC Virginia, Kentucky Missouri, Florida Texas A&M, Iowa Purdue. The list goes on. I love college football unconditionally but this 12pm window makes me sad. Im choosing this game because it is more fun than it seems. Tulane is now ranked if you can imagine that. It has truly been a sweet year since they went to Kansas State and won and kind of put themselves on the AP poll radar. Losing to Southern Mississippi is stinky to say the least but they’ve played well otherwise. Michael Pratt has been good for Tulane. More than serviceable for a team that hangs their hat on the defense this year. Pratt is a good game manager as long as they run the ball effectively with Tyjae Spears Tulane is in good hands. Tulsa is not good at all stopping the run and that has to be the focal point for success.

Tulsa has had a little bit of a tough go this year. There was a stretch of Ole Miss, Cincy and at NAVY. NAVY isn’t great but after two straight losses going to Annapolis to take on the triple option for a team that can’t defend the run at all is bad luck. By the way only an 8 point loss at Ole Miss and they lost by 10 to Cincy. They can play good college football teams tough and now that Tulane has a ranking in front of their name it wouldn’t be surprising to see Tulsa get up for this game at home. Tulsa does not mind slinging it with Davis Brin regardless of mistakes and turnovers they like to throw it. Unfortunately Tulane is very good at pass defense. Tulane is good but isn’t as bad as Tulsa in run defense so Tulsa has to figure a way to pass very effectively which they would prefer or run effectively enough to open the pass game for Brin.

The Bet: While I can’t call myself an expert on these teams at all I have seen both play a couple times. Tulsa has had a tough go at it this year and the rush defense is abysmal. Coming off a loss seeing Tulane have that ranking and being at home leads me to take Tulsa +7.

