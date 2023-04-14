Chicago Bears host local Pro Day, top college kicker attends

The NFL Draft is quickly approaching, and the Chicago Bears are crossing all the boxes. That includes special teams. Kickers and punters matter too!

Just a few days ago, the Chicago Bears signed a punter to the roster, Ryan Anderson. This wasn’t too surprising as he’ll likely be competition for last years’ starting punter, Trenton Gill.

Yesterday, they hosted former Syracuse kicker Andre Szmyt for a workout at the local pro day.

NFL draft prospect Andre Szmyt participated in the Chicago Bears local pro day yesterday. Andre is a kicker and played college football at Syracuse University where he is the school's all-time leader in field goals made and field goal percentage. — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) April 14, 2023

As Jamie Malloy of Gridiron Heroics writes, Szmyt is one of the “Best kickers in SU history.”

Szmyt was the 2018 Lou Groza Award Winner for best kicker in the nation and is also Syracuse’s all time leader in points with 354. A two-time All-ACC and all ECAC selection, the strong legged kicker is the program’s all-time leader in field goal percentage with .823. He is undoubtedly one of the best kickers in SU history.

It’s highly unlikely the Chicago Bears draft a kicker at all, with Cario Santos being the starter and coming off a few good seasons. He’s probably in play for a UDFA contract or a practice squad spot. Interesting to keep an eye on.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE