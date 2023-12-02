Connor Bedard’s rookie season is now among the all-time historic rookie seasons

Connor Bedard‘s 11th career goal marked 8 straight road games with at least one point. Bedard is now in sole possession of the second-longest road point streak in NHL history for a player 18 years or younger. He surpasses Sidney Crosby, Steve Yzerman, and Sylvain Turgeon, who all had a seven-game streak. The only NHL player who has a longer streak than Bedard is Colorado center Nathan McKinnon, who had a 16-game road point streak as a rookie.

WATCH: Connor Bedard’s eleventh career goal is a magnificent one-timer

Bedard opened the scoring for the Blackhawks on Saturday afternoon. His goal gave Chicago an early 1-0 lead. The Jets would tie the game about 6 minutes later in the first period.

Before today’s game Connor Bedard was averaging 3.1 shots per game. Which is pretty average among NHL players. For reference, Tampa Bay winger Nikita Kucherov leads the NHL in shots per game at 4.83.

The Anthony Beauvillier trade pays dividends early

The Bedard and Anthony BEAUVILLIER pairing has started off strong. Their first shift together resulted in Connor Bedard’s goal.

The Blackhawks traded for Beauvillier after terminating Corey Perry’s contract. Chicago sent a fifth-round draft pick to Vancouver in exchange for the 27-year-old left winger.

Beauvillier scored 21 goals in ’17-’18 which was his career high. He had a rough time with the Canucks from a production standpoint. He recorded 28 points in his last two seasons combined with the Canucks. However, he only played 55 games in those two seasons.

Beauvillier was pretty consistent before his move to Vancouver. And the Blackhawks hope they can get him to return to the form he showcased while in Long Island.

A fifth-round pick for a player like Beauvillier is a great deal, as long as he stays healthy. The Blackhawks have a ton of prospects and colligate players still on the way. If the Beauvillier-Bedard pairing continues on this trajectory, watch out.

