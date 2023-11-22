Connor Bedard reaches double-digit goals before his 20th career game

Late in the first period on Wednesday, Connor Bedard scored his 10th career goal.

Isaak Philips pokes the puck away from a Columbus player, on bench-side center ice. Philips finds Philip Kurashev who dumps the puck off to Bedard. Bedard waits for a moment before firing a curling shot between two defenders and past the goalkeeper.

A surprisingly Blackhawks-favoring crowd in Columbus erupts in cheers.

See Connor Bedard’s dazzling 10th career goal below.

CONNOR BEDARD WHAT A SHOT pic.twitter.com/L2rNApEelt — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) November 23, 2023

Connor Bedard continues his hot start

Bedard is on a hot pace. He has 10 goals and 6 assists through 17 games in his rookie season. Including back-to-back 2 goal performances vs Tampa Bay and Florida at the start of November.

He is showing of the talent that made him worthy of the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NHL draft. What is even more scary for opposing teams is that he is still learning, and you can see it.

He continues to become more confident and take shots when he has them. He is also great at poking the puck out and creating turnovers. He may not be super physical, but his stick skills translate to defense as well.

Connor Bedard has been the absolute game changer that everyone expected. And as the “Great One” suggested, he may be even better than that.

