Blackhawks

BREAKING: Chicago Blackhawks Announce Devastating News For Key Player

Taylor Hall at Chicago Blackhawks
NHL: Colorado Avalanche at Chicago Blackhawks

The Chicago Blackhawks announced major news for a key veteran on Thanksgiving Day. Blackhawks left wing Taylor Hall suffered a knee injury on Nov. 9.

The Blackhawks had a devastating update for Hall two weeks later.

The Chicago Blackhawks lost a veteran

NHL: Buffalo Sabres at Chicago Blackhawks
Nov 19, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Buffalo Sabres defenseman Henri Jokiharju (10) and  Blackhawks left wing Hall (71) battle for the puck during the second period at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

According to a statement by the Blackhawks, Hall will have surgery to repair his right knee. He is not expected to play again this season.

The Blackhawks traded with the Boston Bruins this summer to acquire the 32-year-old. The Blackhawks hoped to add some veteran players on this team for Connor Bedard to from in his rookie season.

Hall recorded two goals and four total points this season.

