BREAKING: Chicago Blackhawks Announce Devastating News For Key Player

The Chicago Blackhawks announced major news for a key veteran on Thanksgiving Day. Blackhawks left wing Taylor Hall suffered a knee injury on Nov. 9.

The Blackhawks had a devastating update for Hall two weeks later.

The Chicago Blackhawks lost a veteran

According to a statement by the Blackhawks, Hall will have surgery to repair his right knee. He is not expected to play again this season.

MEDICAL UPDATE: Taylor Hall will undergo surgery on his right knee. Hall is expected to miss the remainder of the Blackhawks season. pic.twitter.com/PZwZTzENMo — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) November 23, 2023

The Blackhawks traded with the Boston Bruins this summer to acquire the 32-year-old. The Blackhawks hoped to add some veteran players on this team for Connor Bedard to from in his rookie season.

Hall recorded two goals and four total points this season.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE