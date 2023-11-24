Blackhawks center Jason Dickinson scores his first career hat trick on Thanksgiving weekend vs. Toronto

While this young Blackhawks team has struggled in the first part of this season, there is one surprise player proving his worth. Jason Dickinson is proving that he should be a Blackhawk for the long-term future.

The Hawks went down 3-1 at one point Friday afternoon. Thanks to Dickinson the Hawks were able to come back and tie the game.

Dickinson scored all three of Chicago’s goals. He tied the game early in the third period.

The Blackhawks would go on to beat Toronto 4-3 in overtime, thanks to a Kevin Korchinski goal. The Hawks swept the season series with the Leafs.

back-2-back games jason finds the net 🙌 pic.twitter.com/OMaJtiYofW — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) November 24, 2023

Goal number two, just outside the crease

jason putting in that work 🔥 pic.twitter.com/XqaKtbYh9w — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) November 24, 2023

The strike that secured the hat trick and tied the game

LET THE HATS FLY!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/oSQ6fpCVJk — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) November 24, 2023

The Blackhawks are struggling to be consistent this year. This should have been expected, the rebuild is only in year two. Yes the Hawks drafted a generational talent in Connor Bedard, and he is showing to be such, but is still learning. There are many other young players on this team that still need to develop.

And now Taylor Hall has been ruled out for the season with an ACL injury. That combined with a confusing and controversial Corey Perry situation, only makes it harder to win games. Two key veterans are now away from the team.

One thing is certain, Jason Dickinson is looking like a great addition to this team. He had 8 points entering todays game. Today marks the second straight game where Dickinson has found the net.

Dickinson is showing that he is worth a contract extension. And if he can keep up this great play, he will surely earn it.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE