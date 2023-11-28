Patrick Kane’s free agency saga has finally ended and he landed in a place Hawks fans won’t like

Patrick Kane, three-time Stanley Cup champion with the Chicago Blackhawks has found a home. Kane most recently played for the New York Rangers. However, that stint was short-lived as he sustained a hip injury that required surgery.

After being cleared to play, Kane has signed with a team. It’s the last team Blackhawks fans wanted to see Patrick Kane play for, the Detroit Red Wings.

Breaking: Nine-time All-Star Patrick Kane is signing with the Detroit Red Wings, sources told @emilymkaplan.

All signs pointed to Patrick Kane joining Buffalo

Up until today the widely agreed upon team that Patrick Kane would join was the Buffalo Sabers. Kane was born in Buffalo New York and word on the internet was that he wanted to play for his hometown team before he retired. The Sabers were one game out of the playoffs last season. They currently sit at sixth place in the Atlantic division.

The Red Wings were second to last in the Atlantic division last season and currently sit in third place. Detroit is currently looking strong, but nobody predicted they would have a good season this year.

Why Kane to Detroit makes sense.

Kane is a good addition to Detroit’s roster. Even at the age of 35-years-old Kane can provide impactful, valuable offensive production. He reunites with old Chicago teammate Alex DeBrincat. The two had a great chemistry in 2021-2022 and will look to reignite that. ’21-’22 was one of Kane’s best seasons, he recorded 92 points for the Blackhawks.

Another former Blackhawk Chris Chelios, voiced his opinion on Patrick Kane joining Detroit. And why he thought it would be a good move for both Kane and the Red Wings. His prediction turned out to be what happened.

Back in the beginning of November, Chris Chelios gave all the reasons why Patrick Kane in Detroit made sense 👀 19 days later, Patrick Kane is a Detroit Red Wing 🔮

Max Bultman of The Athletic wrote an article detailing why he thinks Patrick Kane could be a playoff X-factor for the Red Wings.

Connor Bedard reacts to the Patrick Kane signing

Life long hockey fan Connor Bedard responded to a question about Patrick Kane joining Detroit. Being an expert on the history of the game, Bedard knows how strange this is. See his full response below.

"It's weird for every hockey fan not seeing him in Chicago. … It's probably weird for him too." —Connor Bedard on Patrick Kane joining the Detroit Ref Wings and how much Kane's still discussed in Chicago #Blackhawks

This is a weird move all across the board. It might make sense from a team perspective, but it’s still weird. It always sucks when one of your franchise’s all time greats joins the most hated rival of your team.

Patrick Kane will return to the United Center for the first time as a Red Wing on February 25. Conveniently that is the same day Chris Chelios is getting his number retired.

Everyone will have February 25th circled on their calendars.

