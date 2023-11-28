Trending
Blackhawks

BREAKING: Chicago Blackhawks go scorched earth on Corey Perry’s release statement

Jordan Sigler
Corey Perry at Chicago Blackhawks
Nov 5, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Blackhawks right wing Corey Perry (94) warms up before the game against the New Jersey Devils at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Blackhawks released a statement after waiving Corey Perry Tuesday. Per an ESPN article on Saturday, the Blackhawks announced Perry would be away from the team for a while due to an organizational decision. Perry’s agent claimed it was Perry’s choice:

NHL: Chicago Blackhawks at Toronto Maple Leafs
Oct 16, 2023; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Chicago Blackhawks right wing Corey Perry (94) points to the crowd after scoring a goal against the Toronto Maple Leafs during the second period at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

“Perry, 38, hasn’t played in Chicago’s past two games and didn’t practice with the Blackhawks this week.

“He’s away from the team and will remain so for the foreseeable future,” GM Kyle Davidson said Saturday. “We’re unable to provide any update on that front.”

The decision to send Perry away from the team was made by management, Davidson said.

“It’s been a team decision so far to hold him out. It’s coming from the organization,” he said.”

But Perry’s agent, Pat Morris, said in a statement Saturday that it was the player’s decision to leave the Blackhawks.

NHL: Vegas Golden Knights at Chicago Blackhawks
Oct 21, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Blackhawks right wing Corey Perry (94) walks on the red carpet before the Blackhawks home opener against the Vegas Golden Knights at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Unverified rumors have floated on social regarding the nature of Perry’s departure. Per Charlie Roumeliotis with NBC Sports, that rumor (which you can check the comments to see what it is but isn’t worth validating here) is false.

Unfortunately, like the Chicago Bears and the David Walker and Alan Williams situations this fall, the Blackhawks have chosen not to be forthcoming about why Perry was waived.

NHL: Vegas Golden Knights at Chicago Blackhawks
Oct 21, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Blackhawks right wing Corey Perry (94) celebrates with teammates after scoring against the Vegas Golden Knights during the third period at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Per the Blackhawks statement released on NHL.com, something terrible must have ended Perry’s time in Chicago. They wrote Perry engaged in unacceptable conduct:

“After an internal investigation, the Chicago Blackhawks have determined that Corey Perry has engaged in conduct that is unacceptable, and in violation both of the terms of his Standard Player’s Contract and the Blackhawks’ internal policies intended to promote professional and safe work environments. As such, Corey Perry has been placed on unconditional waivers. In the event Mr. Perry clears waivers, we intend to terminate his contract effective immediately.”

The Blackhawks signed Perry to be a veteran leader for rookie Connor Bedard this season. The Perry experiment ended before December.

For More Chicago Sports:

 

