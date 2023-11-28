BREAKING: Chicago Blackhawks go scorched earth on Corey Perry’s release statement

The Chicago Blackhawks released a statement after waiving Corey Perry Tuesday. Per an ESPN article on Saturday, the Blackhawks announced Perry would be away from the team for a while due to an organizational decision. Perry’s agent claimed it was Perry’s choice:

“Perry, 38, hasn’t played in Chicago’s past two games and didn’t practice with the Blackhawks this week. “He’s away from the team and will remain so for the foreseeable future,” GM Kyle Davidson said Saturday. “We’re unable to provide any update on that front.” The decision to send Perry away from the team was made by management, Davidson said. “It’s been a team decision so far to hold him out. It’s coming from the organization,” he said.” But Perry’s agent, Pat Morris, said in a statement Saturday that it was the player’s decision to leave the Blackhawks.

Unverified rumors have floated on social regarding the nature of Perry’s departure. Per Charlie Roumeliotis with NBC Sports, that rumor (which you can check the comments to see what it is but isn’t worth validating here) is false.

The Corey Perry rumor that’s going around is 100% false. Carry on, everyone. #Blackhawks — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) November 27, 2023

Unfortunately, like the Chicago Bears and the David Walker and Alan Williams situations this fall, the Blackhawks have chosen not to be forthcoming about why Perry was waived.

Per the Blackhawks statement released on NHL.com, something terrible must have ended Perry’s time in Chicago. They wrote Perry engaged in unacceptable conduct:

“After an internal investigation, the Chicago Blackhawks have determined that Corey Perry has engaged in conduct that is unacceptable, and in violation both of the terms of his Standard Player’s Contract and the Blackhawks’ internal policies intended to promote professional and safe work environments. As such, Corey Perry has been placed on unconditional waivers. In the event Mr. Perry clears waivers, we intend to terminate his contract effective immediately.”

The Blackhawks signed Perry to be a veteran leader for rookie Connor Bedard this season. The Perry experiment ended before December.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE