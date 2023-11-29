The real reason for Corey Perry’s termination has been reported by sources

Hockey insider Frank Seravalli wrote an article chronicling the Corey Perry situation. In it, he cites some information provided by sources. Seravalli does not name the sources, so the information should be taken with a grain of salt.

According to sources, an alcohol-fueled incident involving Perry was alleged to have occurred during an event that included corporate partners and team employees in attendance. It remains unclear what allegedly took place, who witnessed it, and who reported it to the team.

Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson said that the front office learned of the allegation while in Columbus last week. Perry was then “immediately pulled” from the lineup prior to a Thanksgiving Eve game against the Blue Jackets. Davidson did not provide any detail about the allegation or subsequent investigation that then resulted in the termination of Perry’s contract. Which was scheduled to be completed on Wednesday.

Corey Perry being placed on waivers, combined with what little information Davidson did provide points to a few facts: 1. Whatever misconduct Perry partook in does not involve a criminal investigation; 2. the NHL was notified of the Blackhawks’ investigation but this was a “team incident and team decision;” 3. Perry was not suspended by the NHL and he could have played right away had he been claimed.

We may never know exactly know what happened. All we know for sure is something happened.

The NHL players association has 60 days from the termination date to file a grievance against the Blackhawks.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE