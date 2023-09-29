Connor Bedard does not approve of walking on Blackhawks’ logo

Connor Bedard was not too pleased when someone walked on the Blackhawks logo in the locker room following Chicago’s preseason victory on Thursday night.

You simply do not step on the logo. It’s an age-old tradition and superstition around the NHL. Never step on the logo in the locker room under any circumstances.

After Thursday’s preseason overtime win, Connor Bedard was interviewed in the United Center’s locker room. During his interview, you can hear someone yell “Don’t walk on the logo”. Bedard looks toward the voice shakes his head and makes a “tsk, tsk, tsk” sound disapprovingly. Even the 18-year-old knows you don’t walk on the logo. You can see the clip below.

Someone walked on the #Blackhawks logo in the locker room and Connor Bedard was none too pleased (Identity will remain anonymous) pic.twitter.com/R22vgtPG43 — Mario Tirabassi (@Mario_Tirabassi) September 29, 2023

Bedard continues to endear himself to Hawks fans not only through his skills but his personality as well. The rookie has already racked up multiple funny and memorable media moments. In more ways than one, his presence brings positivity.

Bedard ended Thursday’s preseason game with two assists. He was the primary assister on both Blackhawks goals. Including the overtime game winning goal.

Overall, Bedard saw 21:20 of ice time, registered five shots on goal, and went 10-for-16 (62.5%) at the faceoff dot in his Blackhawks exhibition debut. Outside the pair of assists, he showed off some shifty moves to set up a scoring chance in the first period and used a perfectly timed stick lift to set himself up for a breakaway chance in the third.

The Blackhawks will be back in action Saturday when they visit the Minnesota Wild.

