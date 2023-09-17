Connor Bedard scores a hat trick his first time in a Blackhawks sweater.

No.1 overall pick Connor Bedard put on a show in the 2023 Tom Kurvers prospect showcase. The 18-year-old did not disappoint as he netted three goals and an assist against St. Louis on Saturday night.

🎩🎩🎩 BEDARD HAT TRICK 🎩🎩🎩 Connor Bedard put on a show at the prospect showcase in Saint Paul! 😤 (🎥: @NHLBlackhawks) pic.twitter.com/g6dHQpdqPG — NHL (@NHL) September 17, 2023

Bedard’s first goal came at 14:23 in the second period. On the Blackhawks’ second power play of the game, Bedard skated into the right face-off circle and sent a wrist shot past Blues goaltender Will Cranley for a 2-0 lead. After the goal, Bedard playfully twirled his stick and placed it back in its “holster.”

Bedard scored again at 4:54 of the third period, skating to the left circle, pausing before lifting a shot into the top right corner of the goal from a sharp angle to make it 4-0.

His third goal came with just over seven minutes remaining in the game. Bedard skated to the high slot and shot, the puck hit the crossbar and went in.

The final score of Saturday’s game was Blackhawks 5 – Blues 0.

Other notable takeaways include, Louis Crevier and Colton Dach who both recorded goals. As well as Drew Commesso, Chicago’s top goaltending prospect. Commesso was sharp. He made several tough saves early on during a series of Blues power plays.

When asked if Bedard would play on Sunday against the Wild, Chicago minor league affiliate Rockford IceHogs coach Anders Sorensen said, “We’ll see.”

In a post game interview Bedard spoke on how he felt getting play a full game.

“Yeah, it was fun finally playing a game,” Bedard said. “It was a great pace out there, physical. We all had fun, so it was good to get that first one in and go from there, I guess.”

