Connor Bedard opened the scoring his first meeting with Connor McDavid in style

Early into the Blackhawks’ Tuesday night game vs Edmonton, Connor Bedard opened the scoring to give the Hawks an early 1-0 lead. Bedard receives a nice stretch pass from Alex Vlasic and then snipes a one-timer past the glove side of Oilers’ goal tender Stuart Skinner. See the clip of his stunning goal below:

CONNOR IN EDMONTON pic.twitter.com/JSFgElwuOr — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) December 13, 2023

Connor Bedard now has 12 goals and 12 assists on the season. He is currently leading all NHL rookies with 24 points. Minnesota’s Marco Rossi is in second place with 16 points.

Bedard was excited to play this game. Bedard talked about the greatness of Connor McDavid and how he was looking forward to play one of the NHL’s best players. This was a meeting Bedard and NHL fans had circled. Battles of past and present number one picks are usually must see TV

So far the game has not disappointed as Bedard has the edge over McDavid in their first career meeting. The Blackhawks will likely need some more Bedard magic if they are to fend off the Oilers.

