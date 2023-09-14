Chicago Blackhawks No. 1 overall pick Connor Bedard Meets Sidney Crosby

According to dawindycity, Connor Bedard was part of NHL Media Day on Tuesday and it involved a sit-down with Sidney Crosby, who knows exactly what Bedard is going through being a hockey superstar when he was that age.

The NHL Preseason starts the 22nd of this month and we couldn’t be more excited. The Blackhawks have had an exciting off-season, especially with the draft of Connor Bedard. Bedard is a newly drafted 18-year-old madman of a hockey player. His unique shot with great skating and offensive awareness are becoming noteworthy.

Rookie and the vet. 📍NHL Player Media Tour pic.twitter.com/ThN4Omxgja — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) September 12, 2023

Despite only being 18 years old, Bedard is already shaping up to be one of the hottest players in the league and The Penguins are set to be a special steppingstone in his career.

The Penguins and Chicago Blackhawks are playing against each other on October 10, which is The Penguins home opener and could be where Bedard really starts to prove himself as a player.

Back in Black (Jerseys)!

According to Mario Tirabassi of CHGO, Danni Wirtz and Jamie Faulkner confirmed that the black jerseys will be making a return to the catalog.

The Blackhawks have had black jerseys in the past, such as the Winter Classic, but fans have been wanting the normal logo on the black jersey back for some time now.

It is not clear when this is happening, but it is said it would be soon.

Speaking with Danny Wirtz and Jaime Faulkner today on @CHGO_Blackhawks – it’s not a matter of IF but WHEN the all black #Blackhawks sweaters will make a comeback and WHEN is soon. Confirmed: the all black alts will make their return pic.twitter.com/UWIC0XOAh1 — Mario Tirabassi (@Mario_Tirabassi) September 12, 2023

