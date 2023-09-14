Blackhawks aim to complete Fifth Third Arena expansion project by 2026

The Chicago Blackhawks have received approval to begin the expansion of their practice facilities.

The $65 million dollar expansion project was approved by the City Council’s zoning committee on Tuesday.

The Blackhawks project will double the number of rinks at the site from 2 to 4.

One new rink will accommodate approximately 300 spectators and the other will serve as a large format rink with a capacity of 1,500 spectators.

Located at the southwest corner of W. Jackson Blvd and S. Wood St, the expansion will move west towards S. Damen Ave, occupying 4.25 acres out of the 7.12 acres the team purchased.

Other significant additions include an improved pedestrian experience. This will be done with improved lighting all around the property and expanded walking space. A more in depth description of other new features of the expansion can be found here.

The club will continue to use it for practices, but the facility will also be available for an expanded number of other functions. Including, private leagues and community events, both of which were a priority of the late Blackhawks chairman Rocky Wirtz.

At the city planning meeting, Blackhawks president of business operations Jamie Faulkner talked about how important this project was to Rocky.

“I met regularly with Rocky to update him on the business and I can tell you that this project was always top of the agenda and priority for him. We’re hopeful that we can continue his legacy,” Faulkner said.

She said Wirtz, who died in July, insisted on a design that allows for more community access.

Fifth Third Arena will serve as a premium setting for youth hockey teams, as the sport’s popularity has taken off since Chicago won three Stanley Cup Finals from 2010 to 2015.

The project proposal lists the planned completion date as ‘early 2026’.

