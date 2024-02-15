After a brutal stretch of games for the Blackhawks, it sounds like fans at tonight’s game are in for a treat

The Blackhawks have been severely missing rookie sensation Connor Bedard. Without Bedard, the Hawks have struggled to find explosiveness and consistency on offense.

Bedard suffered a fractured jaw back on January, 5th against the New Jersey Devils. Connor Bedard wasn’t expected to return to NHL action for another few weeks, but it looks like his recovery process went better than predicted.

Ben Pop of the Chicago Sun-Times has reported that Connor Bedard will be making an early return from his jaw injury.

Sounds like Connor Bedard will indeed make a surprise early return against the Penguins tonight. Can’t wait to hear the crowd reaction. As of Monday, Luke Richardson thought Bedard wouldn’t be available until next week. We’ll find out later what changed. — Ben Pope (@BenPopeCST) February 15, 2024

Connor Bedard returns to continue his fantastic rookie season

Bedard will return to the ice after missing a full month. Even after that month Connor Bedard is still the rookie points leader with 33 points. Bedard also still leads all NHL rookies with 15 goals this season.

After being absent an entire month he still leads in those categories. That right there shows you how dominant Bedard has been in his rookie season. Imagine what this kid can do with a stronger and healthier team around him.

Bedard conveniently returns to face the Pittsburgh Penguins and one of his childhood idols, Sydney Crosby. Who is on track to having one of his best seasons. The Blackhawks will need Bedard’s offensive production if they are to beat the Penguins and there quick offense.

The fans at the United Center are in for a treat tonight. The crowd reaction to Bedard skating onto the ice again should be awesome.

Bedard’s return also means that barring any setbacks, he will be available to play when the Blackhawks host the Red Wings and Patrick Kane on February 25th. The clash of a legendary former Blackhawk, and the future of the franchise. That game also will have a celebration of Chris Chelios as his number is lifted into the rafters of the United Center. That game is definitely one fans will be looking forward to.

Connor Bedard returns as the Blackhawks face the Penguins at 7:30 CST

