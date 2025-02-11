Chicago Bulls ‘already got Cooper Flagg’ in the bag, per NBA analyst

Following the trade of Zach LaVine to the Sacramento Kings, the Chicago Bulls are in the race to capture the Flagg.

Duke freshman forward Cooper Flagg is expected to be the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. At 18, the rising star from Newport, Maine, is averaging 19.5 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game for the Bue Devils. The six-foot-nine, 205-pound athlete would be a welcome sight for Chicago fans who are set to see their team rebuild.

Or at least some fans.

Do the Chicago Bulls already have a Cooper Flagg?

NBC Sports’ Kendall Gill made some comments on 670 The Score‘s Bernstein & Harris show that are bold about Flagg and Bulls rookie Matas Buzelis. The former NBA player thinks Buzelis will be a better player than Flagg.

“I just think his (Buzelis) upside is tremendous,” Gill said. “I know a lot of people talk about ‘well let’s lose and get the draft pick so we can get in the Cooper Flagg sweepstakes. Guess what guys? You already got Cooper Flagg. I saw Matas take Cooper Flagg apart when they played one-on-one. I saw it with my own eyes. Believe me when I tell you.”

Matas Buzelis has tremendous upside for the Bulls

Gill listed a few traits that he thinks give Buzelis an advantage over Flagg.

“(Matas) is bigger, he can handle the basketball better,” Gill said. “In my opinion, he’s more athletic. They both have the same mentality. But I like Matas’ upside simply because I like his athleticism more and I like his mentality more than Cooper Flagg. He can also shoot the basketball better than Cooper Flagg. Three years from now, you’re going to be saying Kendall was right.”

.@KendallG13 believes Matas Buzelis is better than Cooper Flagg now and will be better than Flagg in the years to come. "Three years from now, you're going to be saying Kendall was right," Gill says. Listen to his full explanation: https://t.co/MRsmxKLQiI pic.twitter.com/uu3hEzvaFZ — 670 The Score (@670TheScore) February 11, 2025

The Bulls selected Buzelis with the No. 11 pick in the 2024 draft. The six-foot-10, 209-pound small forward is averaging 6.2 points, 2.9 rebounds, and .5 assists per game. The Chicago native will participate in the NBA Slam Dunk Contest this weekend for the 2025 All-Star Weekend.

